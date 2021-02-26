USS America Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 26, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Michael Caballero, from Humble, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), receives the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Matthew Cavenaile)

