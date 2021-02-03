Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY's veterinarians care for Ikego pets

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Morgan Over 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210302-N-UI568-0040



    ZUSHI, Japan (March 2, 2021) – Army Capt. Ashlynn Turner weighs Vlad during her check up at the Ikego Satellite Veterinary Clinic onboard the Ikego Housing Detachment. Veterinary staff from Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) host an outreach event at the satellite housing area twice a year to offer care, quarantine release, and preventative care medication for pets in the community. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY’s veterinarians care for Ikego pets [Image 4 of 4], by Morgan Over, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAY
    Ikego Detachment

