CFAY’s veterinarians care for Ikego pets

ZUSHI, Japan (March 2, 2021) – Army Capt. Ashlynn Turner weighs Vlad during her check up at the Ikego Satellite Veterinary Clinic onboard the Ikego Housing Detachment. Veterinary staff from Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) host an outreach event at the satellite housing area twice a year to offer care, quarantine release, and preventative care medication for pets in the community. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

