CFAY’s veterinarians care for Ikego pets

ZUSHI, Japan (March 2, 2021) – Dr. Fumi Sagara, right, checks the lymph nodes of Sempai, while owner Kayla Newman comforts her dog during the Ikego Satellite Veterinary Clinic at the Ikego Housing Detachment. Veterinary staff from Yokosuka Veterinary Treatment Facility onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) host an outreach event at the satellite housing area twice a year to offer care, quarantine release, and preventative care medication for pets in the community. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Morgan Over)

