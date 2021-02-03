Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    E-6 Advancement Exam onboard NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021) [Image 4 of 4]

    E-6 Advancement Exam onboard NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021)

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors take the E-6 Advancement Exam onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia March 2, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 22:18
    Photo ID: 6538214
    VIRIN: 210302-N-XZ205-1006
    Resolution: 5436x3412
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-6 Advancement Exam onboard NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021) [Image 4 of 4], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    E-6 Advancement Exam onboard NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021)
    E-6 Advancement Exam onboard NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021)
    E-6 Advancement Exam onboard NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021)
    E-6 Advancement Exam onboard NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advancement Exam
    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT