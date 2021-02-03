E-6 Advancement Exam onboard NSF Diego Garcia (March 2021)

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors take the E-6 Advancement Exam onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia March 2, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).
