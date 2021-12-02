YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) – Riverside, California native and Patriot High School graduate Joseph Fontaine is serving aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka, Nov. 14, following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Jarmiolowski)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 21:06
|Photo ID:
|6538186
|VIRIN:
|210212-N-JX361-1003
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|980.67 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Hometown:
|RIVERSIDE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Riverside Native serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan, by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Riverside Native serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan
LEAVE A COMMENT