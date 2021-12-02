Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Riverside Native serves aboard USS Ronald Reagan

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2021) – Riverside, California native and Patriot High School graduate Joseph Fontaine is serving aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka, Nov. 14, following a six-month Indo-Pacific deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Jarmiolowski)

