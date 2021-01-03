VI COVID-19 Communication Vaccination Centers

Spc. Michael Goodwin (right), 662nd EN and Senior Airman Luis Ventura (left), 285th Civil Engineer Squadron, Virgin Islands National Guard, screens and checks client temperature at the entry control point designated for COVID-19 community vaccination center, St. Croix, March 1, 2021.



Virgin Islands National Guard remains committed in our efforts to support Federal and Local partners as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno)

