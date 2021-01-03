Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VI COVID-19 Communication Vaccination Centers [Image 2 of 5]

    VI COVID-19 Communication Vaccination Centers

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Michael Goodwin (right), 662nd EN and Senior Airman Luis Ventura (left), 285th Civil Engineer Squadron, Virgin Islands National Guard, screens and checks client temperature at the entry control point designated for COVID-19 community vaccination center, St. Croix, March 1, 2021.

    Virgin Islands National Guard remains committed in our efforts to support Federal and Local partners as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno)

