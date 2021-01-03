VI COVID-19 Communication Vaccination Centers

1st Lt. Mark Sinanan, Virgin Islands National Guard, assist clients with pre-screening at station one outside the COVID-19 community vaccination center, St. Croix, March 1, 2021.



Virgin Islands National Guard remains committed in our efforts to support Federal and Local partners as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno)

