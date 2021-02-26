Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman recognized for COVID-19 vaccine support [Image 2 of 2]

    Airman recognized for COVID-19 vaccine support

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Andrew T. Cookston of the 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives his promotion to Tech. Sgt. in front of the COVID-19 Vaccination Action Team (VAT), Feb. 26, 2021, by Special Guest Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. Gov. Ricketts also gave Cookston a Governor's coin in recognition of Cookston's hard work with his support of COVID-19 vaccine dose inventory throughout the state. Cookston is also in charge of the PPE Distribution efforts for the entire state of Nebraska. (Courtesy photo by Chief Master Sgt. Megan Zuver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6537923
    VIRIN: 210226-Z-JF418-002
    Resolution: 2378x3402
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman recognized for COVID-19 vaccine support [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman recognized for COVID-19 vaccine support
    Airman recognized for COVID-19 vaccine support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nebraska Air National Guard
    155 Air Refueling Wing
    Gov. Pete Ricketts
    COVID Vaccinations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT