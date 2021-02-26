Tech. Sgt. Andrew T. Cookston of the 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives his promotion to Tech. Sgt. in front of the COVID-19 Vaccination Action Team (VAT), Feb. 26, 2021, by Special Guest Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. Gov. Ricketts also gave Cookston a Governor's coin in recognition of Cookston's hard work with his support of COVID-19 vaccine dose inventory throughout the state. Cookston is also in charge of the PPE Distribution efforts for the entire state of Nebraska. (Courtesy photo by Chief Master Sgt. Megan Zuver)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6537923
|VIRIN:
|210226-Z-JF418-002
|Resolution:
|2378x3402
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman recognized for COVID-19 vaccine support [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
