Airman recognized for COVID-19 vaccine support

Tech. Sgt. Andrew T. Cookston of the 155th Logistics Readiness Squadron, receives his promotion to Tech. Sgt. in front of the COVID-19 Vaccination Action Team (VAT), Feb. 26, 2021, by Special Guest Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. Gov. Ricketts also gave Cookston a Governor's coin in recognition of Cookston's hard work with his support of COVID-19 vaccine dose inventory throughout the state. Cookston is also in charge of the PPE Distribution efforts for the entire state of Nebraska. (Courtesy photo by Chief Master Sgt. Megan Zuver)

Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 by TSgt R Denise Mommens