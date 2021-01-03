VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 1, 2021) Command Master Chief Karl Parsons addresses service members and civilians assigned to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on extremism within the U.S. military, March 1. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a stand-down with their personnel to address extremism by April 6, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6537912
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-VE788-111
|Resolution:
|3136x2093
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Extremism Stand-Down [Image 6 of 6], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
