VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 1, 2021) Capt. Michael Witherspoon, commanding officer of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, addresses service members and civilians assigned to JEB Little Creek-Fort Story on extremism within the U.S. military, March 1. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a stand-down with their personnel to address extremism by April 6, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:37 Photo ID: 6537910 VIRIN: 210301-N-VE788-104 Resolution: 2929x1955 Size: 1.67 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Extremism Stand-Down [Image 6 of 6], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.