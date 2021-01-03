Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Extremism Stand-Down [Image 5 of 6]

    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Extremism Stand-Down

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Travis J Kuykendall 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 1, 2021) Capt. Michael Witherspoon, commanding officer of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, addresses service members and civilians assigned to JEB Little Creek-Fort Story on extremism within the U.S. military, March 1. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed commanding officers and supervisors at all levels to conduct a stand-down with their personnel to address extremism by April 6, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:37
    Photo ID: 6537910
    VIRIN: 210301-N-VE788-104
    Resolution: 2929x1955
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Extremism Stand-Down [Image 6 of 6], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Expeditionary
    Joint Base
    extremism
    US Army
    US Navy
    stand-down

