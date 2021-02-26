U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason France, U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted leader, receives a briefing from U.S. Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron Feb. 26, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing regularly participate in exercises to support USTRANSCOM Joint Task Force-Port Opening capabilities. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:39 Photo ID: 6537903 VIRIN: 210226-F-BZ180-1063 Resolution: 5212x3573 Size: 5.26 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief France visits the CRW [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.