Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief France visits the CRW [Image 4 of 4]

    Chief France visits the CRW

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason France, U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted leader, receives a briefing from U.S. Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron Feb. 26, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing regularly participate in exercises to support USTRANSCOM Joint Task Force-Port Opening capabilities. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6537903
    VIRIN: 210226-F-BZ180-1063
    Resolution: 5212x3573
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief France visits the CRW [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief France visits the CRW
    Chief France visits the CRW
    Chief France visits the CRW
    Chief France visits the CRW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CRW
    USTRANSCOM
    EC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT