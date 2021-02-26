Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief France visits the CRW [Image 3 of 4]

    Chief France visits the CRW

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason France, U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted leader, receives a mission capabilities briefing from U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matt Durham, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element team chief and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Dennis, 621st MSOS EAGLE team member Feb. 26, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. France met with 621st Contingency Response Wing leadership and received briefings from star performers on the mission of their individual squadrons as part of a visit where he met with several mission partners on the base. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)

