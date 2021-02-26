U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason France, U.S. Transportation Command senior enlisted leader, receives a mission capabilities briefing from U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matt Durham, 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron Expeditionary Air Ground Liaison Element team chief and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Dennis, 621st MSOS EAGLE team member Feb. 26, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. France met with 621st Contingency Response Wing leadership and received briefings from star performers on the mission of their individual squadrons as part of a visit where he met with several mission partners on the base. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Luther Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6537900
|VIRIN:
|210226-F-BZ180-1042
|Resolution:
|4582x3066
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief France visits the CRW [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Luther Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
