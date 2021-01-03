Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Log Drills [Image 8 of 10]

    Charlie Company Log Drills

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 1, 2021. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 15:04
    Photo ID: 6537711
    VIRIN: 210301-M-OQ594-1023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Log Drills [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

