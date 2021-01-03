Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 1, 2021. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 15:04
|Photo ID:
|6537711
|VIRIN:
|210301-M-OQ594-1023
|Resolution:
|5141x3427
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Log Drills [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
