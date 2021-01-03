Charlie Company Log Drills

Rct. Alex M. Brannan with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, participate in log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 1, 2021. Recruits had to pull their weight and work together in order to complete the drills. Rct. Brannan is from Highlands Ranch, Colorado, he was recruited out of RS Denver. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

