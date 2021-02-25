U.S. Army Spc. Seth Gordon, a CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew chief with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, conducts daily inspections on an aircraft Feb. 25, 2021, at Baumholder Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, as part of Cougar Flurry, the battalion's training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

