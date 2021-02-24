Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilot looks at fuelers on the ground as the helicopter takes off after fueling at Baumholder Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, during aerial gunnery tables Feb. 24, 2021 as part of the 1st Battalion, 124th Aviation Regiment's battalion field exercise, Cougar Flurry. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    This work, Checking things out [Image 12 of 12], by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baumholder
    12th CAB
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command

