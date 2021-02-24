Checking things out

A CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilot looks at fuelers on the ground as the helicopter takes off after fueling at Baumholder Training Area, Baumholder, Germany, during aerial gunnery tables Feb. 24, 2021 as part of the 1st Battalion, 124th Aviation Regiment's battalion field exercise, Cougar Flurry. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Ryan C. Matson)

