    Secretary of Defense makes first visit to Peterson AFB [Image 3 of 3]

    Secretary of Defense makes first visit to Peterson AFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III walks with U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), after his arrival at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2021. Austin visited the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters, and was briefed on the commands’ complementary missions of homeland defense for the United States and Canada, and Defense Support of Civil Authorities, which includes DoD’s COVID-19 response. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexus Wilcox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 11:58
    Photo ID: 6537349
    VIRIN: 210224-F-SK775-1065
    Resolution: 6993x3934
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense makes first visit to Peterson AFB [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

