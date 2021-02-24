Secretary of Defense makes first visit to Peterson AFB

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Major Paul McKenna, command senior enlisted leader of NORAD and USNORTHCOM, and U.S. Air Force Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, greet Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III upon his arrival at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 24, 2021. Austin visited the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters, and was briefed on the commands’ complementary missions of homeland defense for the United States and Canada, and Defense Support of Civil Authorities, which includes DoD’s COVID-19 response. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexus Wilcox)

