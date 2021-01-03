W.Va. Guard Promotes Newest General Officer

United States Air National Guard Col. David “D.C.” Cochran was promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen. by West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane in Charleston, West Virginia, Mar. 1, 2021. Cochran was joined in person by family members including his wife, children, and sisters, while additional family, friends, and members of the WVNG One Guard family joined the celebration via zoom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

