    W.Va. Guard Promotes Newest General Officer

    W.Va. Guard Promotes Newest General Officer

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    United States Air National Guard Col. David “D.C.” Cochran was promoted to the rank of Brig. Gen. by West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Brig. Gen. William “Bill” Crane in Charleston, West Virginia, Mar. 1, 2021. Cochran was joined in person by family members including his wife, children, and sisters, while additional family, friends, and members of the WVNG One Guard family joined the celebration via zoom. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    This work, W.Va. Guard Promotes Newest General Officer [Image 4 of 4], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

