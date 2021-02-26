210226-N-PX557-0092
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
(February 26, 2021)
Lt. Jason Cherres, project officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks to guests during a promotion ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, February 26. Cherres was promoted to the rank of lieutenant during the ceremony.
U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)
This work, NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Cherres Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
