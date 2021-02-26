Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Cherres Promotion [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Cherres Promotion

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    210226-N-PX557-0092

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (February 26, 2021)

    Lt. Jason Cherres, project officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks to guests during a promotion ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, February 26. Cherres was promoted to the rank of lieutenant during the ceremony.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

