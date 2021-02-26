NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Cherres Promotion

210226-N-PX557-0092



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(February 26, 2021)



Lt. Jason Cherres, project officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks to guests during a promotion ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, February 26. Cherres was promoted to the rank of lieutenant during the ceremony.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

