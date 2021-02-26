Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Cherres Promotion

    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Cherres Promotion

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    210226-N-PX557-0031

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (February 26, 2021)

    Cmdr. Robert Winters, executive officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), places lieutenant insignia on the uniform of Lt. Jason Cherres, project officer, NAVSUP BSC, during a promotion ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, February 26. Cherres was promoted to the rank of lieutenant during the ceremony.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Cherres Promotion [Image 3 of 3], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

