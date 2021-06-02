Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Billeting Team Cleans Up Camp Lemonnier Housing [Image 4 of 4]

    Billeting Team Cleans Up Camp Lemonnier Housing

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 6, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Michael Gibbs, from San Diego and assigned to the Billeting department on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, removes old rugs from the housing area, Feb. 6, 2021. The rug disposal is part of a residential area beautification project the department began in January of 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 05:30
    Photo ID: 6536938
    VIRIN: 210206-N-RF885-0274
    Resolution: 6725x4803
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    HOUSING
    Camp Lemonnier
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    BILLETING

