CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Marshall Metli, from Grand Junction, Colo., left, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ian Laupa, from Fort Collins, Colo., both assigned to the Billeting department on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, remove old rugs from the housing area, Feb. 6, 2021. The rug disposal is part of a residential area beautification project that began in January of 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 05:32 Photo ID: 6536897 VIRIN: 210206-N-RF885-0017 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.54 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: FORT COLLINS, CO, US Hometown: GRAND JUNCTION, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Billeting Team Cleans Up Camp Lemonnier Housing [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.