PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Rose Ramirez, from San Diego, inserts an IV needle into a volunteer’s arm during a medical training drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Feb. 26, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 04:47
|Photo ID:
|6536907
|VIRIN:
|210226-N-FZ335-1085
|Resolution:
|3529x2349
|Size:
|856.14 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT