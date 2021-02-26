USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2021) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class Chris Womack, from Youngstown, Ohio, puts on firefighting gear during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) Feb. 26, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

