    U.S. Soldiers contend for German “Schützenschnur” [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Soldiers contend for German “Schützenschnur”

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – A German Armed Forces Soldier watches as others engage targets during the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur, at Breitenwald Range, Feb. 5. U.S. Soldiers joined German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Service Members for a chance to earn the badge.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 04:02
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Schutzenschnur
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Target_news_Europe

