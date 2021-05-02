LANDSTUHL, Germany – A German Armed Forces Soldier watches as others engage targets during the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur, at Breitenwald Range, Feb. 5. U.S. Soldiers joined German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Service Members for a chance to earn the badge.
This work, U.S. Soldiers contend for German “Schützenschnur” [Image 3 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Soldiers contend for German “Schützenschnur”
