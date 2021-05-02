LANDSTUHL, Germany – U.S. Soldiers engage targets during the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur, at Breitenwald Range, Feb. 5. U.S. Soldiers joined German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Service Members for a chance to earn the badge.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 04:02
|Photo ID:
|6536845
|VIRIN:
|210208-A-EK666-0039
|Resolution:
|4109x2935
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Soldiers contend for German “Schützenschnur” [Image 3 of 3], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Soldiers contend for German “Schützenschnur”
LEAVE A COMMENT