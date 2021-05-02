Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers contend for German "Schützenschnur"

    U.S. Soldiers contend for German “Schützenschnur”

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    LANDSTUHL, Germany – U.S. Soldiers engage targets during the German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship, or Schützenschnur, at Breitenwald Range, Feb. 5. U.S. Soldiers joined German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Service Members for a chance to earn the badge.

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Schutzenschnur
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Target_news_Europe

