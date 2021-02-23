USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Kim Schueber, from Georgetown, Texas, front, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Marick Lombard, from San Jose, Calif., attach a cargo leg to an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a vertical replenishment Feb. 23, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 03:32
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
