USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb.23, 2021) U.S. Navy Seaman Jeravie Limbaco, from Newark, Calif., front, and Seaman Clayan Johnson, from Montego Bay, Jamaica attach a cargo leg to to an H225 Super Puma helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14), on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a vertical replenishment Feb. 23, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

