    Commentary: Black Pride? [Image 2 of 3]

    Commentary: Black Pride?

    MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. MaryNgan Nguyen, a 35th Medical Group executive, presents her Black History Month Museum project to spectators at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 23:17
    Location: MISAWA AB, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Commentary: Black Pride? [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

