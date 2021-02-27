USS New Orleans and USS Ashland PHOTOEX

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 27, 2021) A landing craft air cushion assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 transits into formation. NBU 7, embarked with USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and USS Ashland (LSD 48), part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

