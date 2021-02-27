USS New Orleans and USS Ashland PHOTOEX

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 27, 2021) Amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), amphibious landing dock ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), a landing craft air cushion assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7 and Palau Bureau of Maritime Security patrol boat PSS President H.I. Remeliik II patrol the Philippine Sea in formation. New Orleans and Ashland, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelby Sanders)

