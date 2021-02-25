Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Our MEF - Cpl. Samantha Bunner [Image 2 of 2]

    Meet Our MEF - Cpl. Samantha Bunner

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samantha Bunner, an intelligence specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force, poses after completing brown belt training with the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2020. MCMAP helps Marines maintain a healthy lifestyle and develop a sense of belonging and unit cohesion through three disciplines: physical, mental and character. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)

    “I am a Marine who wants to set the example for future generations. As a female Marine, I have young women who aspire to emulate me. Therefore, I have to demonstrate what it means to be a Marine. I am proud to serve in III MEF. It’s a high paced environment where we play a pivotal role in deterring our adversaries, assuring our allies and responding to crises. I think that is the most important thing to teach any Marine: to set the example and show others what it means to be a great leader.”

    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    III MEF

