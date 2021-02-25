Meet Our MEF - Cpl. Samantha Bunner

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Samantha Bunner, an intelligence specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force, poses after completing brown belt training with the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2020. MCMAP helps Marines maintain a healthy lifestyle and develop a sense of belonging and unit cohesion through three disciplines: physical, mental and character. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)



“I am a Marine who wants to set the example for future generations. As a female Marine, I have young women who aspire to emulate me. Therefore, I have to demonstrate what it means to be a Marine. I am proud to serve in III MEF. It’s a high paced environment where we play a pivotal role in deterring our adversaries, assuring our allies and responding to crises. I think that is the most important thing to teach any Marine: to set the example and show others what it means to be a great leader.”

