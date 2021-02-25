Two Uh-60 Blackhawks fly in formation with helicopters from Croatia and Switzerland during a multi-aircraft exercise on Feb. 25, 2021. The exercise included six helicopters to understand flight procedures and enhance interoperability to strengthen KFOR’s ability to respond to any threat in Kosovo. (Army National Guard photo by Maj. Sam Otto)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 13:56
|Photo ID:
|6536569
|VIRIN:
|210225-Z-OH907-198
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Multi-Aircraft Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
