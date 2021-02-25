Two Uh-60 Blackhawks fly in formation with helicopters from Croatia and Switzerland during a multi-aircraft exercise on Feb. 25, 2021. The exercise included six helicopters to understand flight procedures and enhance interoperability to strengthen KFOR’s ability to respond to any threat in Kosovo. (Army National Guard photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 13:56 Photo ID: 6536569 VIRIN: 210225-Z-OH907-198 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.26 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Multi-Aircraft Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.