    KFOR Multi-Aircraft Exercise [Image 16 of 16]

    KFOR Multi-Aircraft Exercise

    KOSOVO

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Maj. Samuel Otto 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Two Uh-60 Blackhawks fly in formation with helicopters from Croatia and Switzerland during a multi-aircraft exercise on Feb. 25, 2021. The exercise included six helicopters to understand flight procedures and enhance interoperability to strengthen KFOR’s ability to respond to any threat in Kosovo. (Army National Guard photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 13:56
    Photo ID: 6536569
    VIRIN: 210225-Z-OH907-198
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Multi-Aircraft Exercise [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Kosovo
    Training
    Aviation

