Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 4 of 5]

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic

    AT SEA

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Chelsea Palmer 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210227-N-WQ732-2013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2021) – Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) conduct medical training Feb. 27, 2021. Monterey is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 20:38
    Photo ID: 6536184
    VIRIN: 210227-N-WQ732-2013
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 5 of 5], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic
    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic
    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic
    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic
    Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet
    Navy
    CSG2
    USS Monterey
    Eisenhower Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT