Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic

210227-N-WQ732-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 27, 2021) – Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Lane Dyar, from Geenbriar, Arkansas, left, and Quartermaster 2nd Class Gunner Linton, from Van Buren, Arkansas, man the small caliber arms team (SCAT) on the bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Feb. 27, 2021. Monterey is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer)

