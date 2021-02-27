Staff Sergeant Christopher Bucy, a loadmaster from the 300th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, prepares to load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III in Tallahassee, Florida, on February 27, 2021 during Exercise PATRIOT SANDS. Exercise PATRIOT SANDS is an annual Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command exercise for Contingency Response Squadrons/Flights to train to deploy within 72 hours of tasking as a Contingency Response Element. A CRE is the front line of command and control, comprised of experienced airlift and operations personnel to manage, coordinate, and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Roland)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 17:32 Photo ID: 6536154 VIRIN: 210227-F-YD471-0049 Resolution: 5023x3349 Size: 1.78 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Patriot Sands 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.