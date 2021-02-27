Exercise Patriot Sands 2021

A C-17 with the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, (front) and a C-17 from the 172nd Airlift Wing, Allen C. Thompson Field Air National Guard Base, Mississippi, (back) sit on the flightline at Cecil Field, Florida during Exercise PATRIOT SANDS on February 27, 2021. Exercise PATRIOT SANDS is an annual Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command exercise for Contingency Response Squadrons/Flights to train to deploy within 72 hours of tasking as a Contingency Response Element. A CRE is the front line of command and control, comprised of experienced airlift and operations personnel to manage, coordinate, and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Roland)

