U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jack James, commander of the 53rd Troop Command, speaks in front of Soldiers and guests during the 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment change of command ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y., February 27, 2021. The DLD is specifically designed and dedicated to providing a critical capability for mission command liaison and interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marla Ogden)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2021 12:30
|Photo ID:
|6535940
|VIRIN:
|210227-A-AI686-552
|Resolution:
|5096x3578
|Size:
|4.29 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NYNG 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment Change of Command Ceremony (20210227) [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT