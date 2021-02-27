Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYNG 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment Change of Command Ceremony (20210227) [Image 6 of 9]

    NYNG 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment Change of Command Ceremony (20210227)

    CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Spc. Marla Ogden 

    New York National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jack James, commander of the 53rd Troop Command, speaks in front of Soldiers and guests during the 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment change of command ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y., February 27, 2021. The DLD is specifically designed and dedicated to providing a critical capability for mission command liaison and interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marla Ogden)

    This work, NYNG 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment Change of Command Ceremony (20210227) [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

