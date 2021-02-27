U.S. Army Col. Christopher Guilmette, incoming commander to the 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment, New York National Guard assumes command from Col. Todd Bookless, the outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y., February 27, 2021. The DLD is specifically designed and dedicated to providing a critical capability for mission command liaison and interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marla Ogden)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2021 12:33
|Photo ID:
|6535942
|VIRIN:
|210227-A-AI686-584
|Resolution:
|5343x3648
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|CORTLANDT MANOR, NY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NYNG 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment Change of Command Ceremony (20210227) [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Marla Ogden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
