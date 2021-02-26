U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carl Mattonen, with Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, stands near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)
This work, Michigan Father-Daughter Combo Serves Together in DC [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family-Focused Father-Daughter Forward Support in D.C.
