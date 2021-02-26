Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Father-Daughter Combo Serves Together in DC [Image 1 of 2]

    Michigan Father-Daughter Combo Serves Together in DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carl Mattonen, with Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, stands near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 08:57
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: MARQUETTE, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan Father-Daughter Combo Serves Together in DC [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan Father-Daughter Combo Serves Together in DC
    Michigan Father-Daughter Combo Serves Together in DC

    Family-Focused Father-Daughter Forward Support in D.C.

    MP
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    177th MP Bde
    Capitol Response
    FSC 107

