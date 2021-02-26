Michigan Father-Daughter Combo Serves Together in DC

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Carl Mattonen stands with his daughter, Spc. Carlie Mattonen, both with Forward Support Company, 107th Engineer Battalion, Michigan National Guard, near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

