Soldiers of 1166th Military Police Detachment conduct wash rack operations at Kuwaiti Naval Base, February 25, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2021 04:01
|Photo ID:
|6535740
|VIRIN:
|210225-A-KS386-288
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1166th Military Police Detachment conduct operations at Kuwaiti Naval Base [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jiji Espinosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
