Brig. Gen. Justin M. Swanson, 310th ESC commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, along with Col. Peter Gilbert, commander, Task Force Lifeliners, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, visit the Soldiers of 1166th Military Police Detachment at the Kuwaiti Naval Base.



During the visit, Swanson toured the base and received briefings on ongoing vehicle and equipment cleaning operations from senior leaders. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Aimee Nordin and Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.27.2021 04:01 Photo ID: 6535738 VIRIN: 210225-A-KQ073-988 Resolution: 6354x3482 Size: 2.26 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1166th Military Detachment conduct operations at Kuwaiti Naval Base [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.