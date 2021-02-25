Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1166th Military Detachment conduct operations at Kuwaiti Naval Base [Image 1 of 5]

    1166th Military Detachment conduct operations at Kuwaiti Naval Base

    KUWAIT

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Aimee Nordin 

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Justin M. Swanson, 310th ESC commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve, deputy commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, along with Col. Peter Gilbert, commander, Task Force Lifeliners, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade, visit the Soldiers of 1166th Military Police Detachment at the Kuwaiti Naval Base.

    During the visit, Swanson toured the base and received briefings on ongoing vehicle and equipment cleaning operations from senior leaders. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Aimee Nordin and Sgt. Jiji Espinosa, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs).

