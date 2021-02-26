USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations

210226-N-FO865-3063



MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 26, 2021) – Lt. Emily Goodwin, right, a doctor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Bahrain, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Arnold McQuade, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 26. San Diego, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

