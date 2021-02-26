Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 5 of 8]

    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Woods 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    210226-N-FO865-3031

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 26, 2021) – Army Sgt. Dain Petipren, right, a medic assigned to 31126 Infantry Michigan National Guard, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Ralston in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 26. San Diego, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 04:06
    Photo ID: 6535735
    VIRIN: 210226-N-FO865-3031
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations
    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations
    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations
    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations
    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations
    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations
    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations
    USS San Diego Gets COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT